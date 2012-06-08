NASCAR And Twitter Team Up For Audience Growth

NASCAR and Twitter are unveiling a new sports product at the Pocono 400 race on Sunday, June 10: A co-branded racing page for fans to follow the event in full-time.

The #NASCAR page, which will be accessible at twitter.com/#nascar, is designed for fans to use as a companion for the race. It will be promoted at the racetrack and on television, and is one of Twitter’s biggest forays into both curated content and augmented television. While it’s a boon for Twitter’s sports department, the biggest beneficiary is NASCAR. The venerable stock car racing league is at the forefront of an ambitious Twitter content expansion. To promote the race, the Pocono 400 will be renamed the “Pocono 400 Presented By #NASCAR.” The page offers a brand-new Twitter interface that prominently features photographs and is optimized for quick navigation.

The league’s fans, while not early adopters, have migrated to new technology at a faster rate than the American population at large, according to NASCAR consumer research. In an interview with Fast Company, NASCAR vice president of digital media Marc Jenkins said that, “Twitter learned from us how NASCAR fans worked, and we learned more about technical points from [Twitter].”

Twitter Sports and Entertainment’s Omid Ashtari, one of the main developers of the project, told Fast Company that the #nascar page will use a new, stripped down design optimized for Twitter users who are unfamiliar with the platform. Promoted (i.e. paid) tweets will show up in search results. According to Twitter’s Elaine Filadelfo, the behavior of NASCAR fans on Twitter is different from many other sports–instead of tweeting about their team’s game, everyone wants to talk about the same race en masse.

The #NASCAR page will be curated by Twitter employees, with a custom mix of tweets from racing personalities, organizations, family members, and sponsor promotional accounts. Users will see a timeline made from a mixture of old-fashioned human selection and algorithms. #NASCAR is already up as of press time in soft launch; #NASCAR will also be promoted heavily on the TNT television network. TNT, which airs NASCAR races, will integrate the #NASCAR page into their broadcast. #NASCAR is also going to be live in conjunction with five other races aired on TNT.