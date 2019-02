This musical ode to those nasty web commenters known as trolls is a bit, well, trollish and NSFW in itself.

In “Thank You Hater,” comic artist Isabel Fay and troupe Clever Pie dish out a musical tribute “dedicated to hardworking trolls” grazing on forums all across the Internet. Oddly enough, the YouTube video has a little over 300 views, but over 3000 “Likes.” Do we smell trolling afoot?

