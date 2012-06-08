Airbnb Responds To Tenant-Landlord Restraining Order, Battle Over $20,000 Apartment Listing

Yesterday, Brooklynite Chris Dannen told the tale of how he made $20,000 from renting his spare rooms out on accommodations marketplace Airbnb–that is, before his landlord hit him with a restraining order. His landlord, meanwhile, having realized the potential of Airbnb, has already started renting out multiple apartments on the service, treating his real estate more like a hotel than a residency. Now the matter is headed to court.

Readers had varied reactions to the story: Some considered Dannen a bit naïve for believing his Airbnb activity was sustainable, while others found the landlord’s actions excessive and off-putting. But Dannen’s success on the service is not uncommon–in fact, it’s below average: New York City hosts average $21,000 per year on the service.

Are landlord-tenant disputes becoming a problem for Airbnb’s business? The San Francisco-based startup, which reportedly facilitated $500 million in transactions in 2011, says no. “We have successfully booked over 4 million nights in the last year alone, and developments like what you are describing have been extremely rare,” says Airbnb spokesperson Emily Joffrion. “In fact, 90% of Airbnb hosts are renting only one property–their primary residences–and our most recent wave of growth has come from this demographic.”

Most leases already include rules about sublets and roommates, and now landlords are “adding our terminology to their lease agreements in order to clarify their position on Airbnb related activity,” Joffrion says.

“Those who host Airbnb guests regularly may want to have a written agreement about their activity with their landlords,” says Joffrion.