Attention Must Be Paid–Or It Will Cost You Business

Does the title of this blog ring a bell?

It might if you were listening in English class; “Attention must be paid,” was the plaintive cry of Willy Loman’s wife in the classic American play Death of a Salesman, now enjoying a hugely successful revival on Broadway. Spoiler alert: her husband ends up committing suicide because…well, attention wasn’t paid.

People need attention. It motivates them, it inspires them and it engages them. Most importantly, it makes them buy from you. When you don’t pay attention to your clients, it will cost you–and that loss could add up to a lot more than a sale.

For example, did you know the main reason doctors get sued? Believe it or not, it’s not because of medical mistakes–it’s because, again, attention wasn’t paid.

As detailed in Malcolm Gladwell’s book, Blink, researcher Wendy Levinson recorded hundreds of conversations between surgeons and their patients. Half of these surgeons had never been sued by a patient, while the other half had been sued–at least twice, as a matter of fact.

The differences were striking. The litigation-free surgeons spent, on average, three more minutes per patient than the second; they were also more inclined to engage in active listening, meaning they actually paid attention to what the patients said and responded accordingly–and with empathy. The other doctors were cold and abrupt; Levinson ended up being able to predict which surgeons would get sued just based on the tone they used with their patients.