Twitter Updates Facebook Cross Posts

Twitter has polished up the way cross-posted tweets integrate with Facebook. Twitter posts appearing on Facebook now display live links in tags, displays profile information for @mentions, displays images and other media that is linked in the tweet. The changes began rolling out in late May, Twitter told Mashable, but seem to have kicked in universally yesterday. The changes in tweet displays extend to mobile devicesas well, TheNextWeb points out. That’s an area Twitter’s already pretty comfy in, given Dick Costolo’s recent admission that mobile revenue surpasses its web use, but we imagine a little extra Facebook visibility can’t hurt.