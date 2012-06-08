Scott Aukerman, “Comedy Bang! Bang!” And The Podcasting, Tweeting Kings Of Comedy

Scott Aukerman’s been making people laugh since long before the digital age. As a writer for HBO’s Mr. Show in the mid-90s, he helped pioneer the kind of awkward anarchy perfected by Zach Galifanakis and Adult Swim favorites like Tim and Eric. But his latest success story is one that could only happen on the web. While guys like Jerry Seinfeld used to land TV deals based on their standup routines, Aukerman will star in a TV show based on his success in a field that’s quickly becoming a new breeding ground for the future stars of comedy: podcasts.

Tonight, Comedy Bang! Bang!–based on Aukerman’s podcast of the same name–will premiere on the IFC Channel. For the uninitiated (if they still exist), a podcast is essentially a radio show that is native to the web. They can be downloaded and played back as MP3s, or streamed online to computers, smartphones, or tablets. There are cooking podcasts, politics podcasts, even podcasts devoted to the supernatural, and some of the most popular ones are comedy podcasts like Aukerman’s.

“The only thing I didn’t learn how to do in doing the podcast is which side of my face works better on camera, but we figured that out in the first five minutes.”

Started in 2009 as Comedy Death-Ray, Comedy Bang! Bang! is a variety show featuring improvised conversations with fellow comedians including Patton Oswalt, Aziz Ansari, and “Weird Al” Yankovic. As an interviewer, Aukerman might be described as the anti-Jay Leno, encouraging guests to embrace their weirdest tendencies and never letting the truth get in the way of a funny joke. In a recent episode, Tim Heidecker recalls wearing prosthetic eyes for a new Woody Allen movie starring Jackie Chan as Bill Clinton. In other words, this isn’t the place celebrities go to plug their latest project.

“Podcasts feature comedians being as funny as they can be in a non-censored situation,” Aukerman says. “It’s really akin to standup in a way. When you go see a comedian in standup, that is the most pure, unadulterated form of their art.”