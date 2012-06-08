Startups Should Play To Their City’s Strengths. Here’s How.

The 2012 Thumbtack.com Small Business Survey is out, in which 6,000 entrepreneurs nationwide rank their hometowns for startup-friendliness. What city snagged top rankings across nearly every category, from hiring costs and tax codes to training programs and networking opportunities? Oklahoma City .

How OKC—land of Big Oil and Timothy McVeigh–captured the hearts of its business class, despite significant geographical handicaps, offers an object lesson in how entrepreneurs can exploit their regional assets to grow successful companies. Few parts of the United States have the resources and brainpower of Silicon Valley or New York. Yet many small- and medium-sized cities still manage to support lively innovation scenes, as we’ve seen in Philadelphia, Charleston, Oakland, and beyond. Here, Wayne Embree, vice president of Oklahoma City-based entrepreneur services at the nonprofit incubator i2E, shares five tips for playing to your city’s strengths.

Don’t be such a wannabe.

“A former partner of mine in the VC business would routinely point out the window and say to people: does it look like Silicon Valley out there to you?” Embree says. “Stop trying to be that, and start trying to be more of what you are.”

Take Oklahoma City. The city does big business in oil and natural gas production (Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Devon Energy Corporation, both Fortune 500 firms, are based here). It is also home to the Tinker Air Force Base and the Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center and has one of the country’s largest livestock markets. “We have clear competitive advantages in agriculture, energy, aerospace, and manufacturing,” Embree says. “Startups that address those market segments will have a client base here they can easily access. You’ll get quick feedback from your customers, knowledgeable people who will beta your products–all of which will increase your likelihood of success.”

Need dough? Head to the local incubator (or country club).