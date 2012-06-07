Google’s Verification Service “Trusted Stores” Now Open To Online Shopping Sites

Google has opened up Trusted Stores, a verification system, for all online shopping sites and their patrons. When online merchants apply, Google places them under a month of observation. Stores that pass muster get a badge from Google–a report card of sorts, to say that Google considers the store is one that’s “trustworthy, ship quickly and reliably, and offer exceptional customer service.” The Trusted Store badges appear on the store’s website and Google ads. Customers who make a purchase at the store are offered a free $1,000 purchase protection package from Google. The service is free for stores who apply.