Last.fm Warns Of Password Leak

Last.fm is investigating a leak of their user passwords, and is warning members to change their passwords just in case. “This follows recent password leaks on other sites, as well as information posted online,” the Last.fm team wrote on their blog, possibly hinting that the yesterday’s LinkedIn password breach may be linked to their security snag. As added advice, the Last.fm team wrote: “We strongly recommend that your new Last.fm password is different to the password you use on other services.” The company is using their Twitter account as a key channel for updates, along with forums.