Virgin Mobile Announces Pre-Paid Plans For iPhones In The U.S.

Virgin Mobile confirmed its pre-paid plans for the iPhone today, giving iPhone buyers in the U.S. a second pre-paid carrier to choose from after Leap’s Cricket Wireless. Phones will go on sale starting June 29. If you can stomach the full price of the iPhone, Virgin Mobile’s prepaid plans start as low $30 a month. Virgin is offering 2.5 GB of data, unlimited texting, and, at the lower end of the scale, 300 minutes of talktime.