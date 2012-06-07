HTC Revenues Falter–And It May Be Shut Out Of Windows 8

HTC is said, by inside sources speaking to Bloomberg, to be “shut out” of the introduction of Microsoft’s hotly-anticipated Windows 8 operating system for tablets. MS is concerned that HTC doesn’t sell enough devices or have enough experience making tablets compared to better-known names like HP or Asus. HTC is one of the better-known Android handset makers, however–although it is facing difficulties importing some products into the U.S. after Apple successfully blocked them on patent violation concerns. HTC is now saying its devices are compliant with an ITC ruling on the matter, and that U.S. Customs has now reviewed the matter and cleared importation. HTC separately reported weak quarterly revenue that fell short of analyst estimates by around 10% and has downgraded its second-quarter predictions.