The New C-Suite Requirement: Cultural Agility

If you’ve got your eyes set on the C-suite, you should ask yourself the following question: What are you doing to make sure you go from being a good leader to a truly advanced leader and an agile executive?

Becoming an advanced leader requires figuring out how to ask the right questions, keeping in mind your own biases as you interact with people in various cultural contexts. Your teams and your customers are distributed around the globe, so in order to get the results you’re looking for, you have to be able to motivate, encourage followership, and serve people from all different cultures.

I was recently speaking with Marshall Goldsmith, one of world’s top leadership experts, about the nature of cultural ceilings. Is there a cultural ceiling that executives hit that limits their career? We concluded that there is a cultural ceiling, but not necessarily in terms of a national culture. Rather, it’s the ability to function in every culture worldwide, regardless of the corporation or individual’s home country, that determines one’s ability to have a successful career as a business executive.

When executives develop cultural agility–the capacity to recognize, understand, and respond appropriately to various cultures, and to work within those cultures to achieve business results–they massively expand their ability to advance their career. They can get results from teams around the world, and from multicultural teams within their local organizations.

History is littered with the broken careers of leaders who lacked cultural agility. Consider Carly Fiorina. Carly really didn’t understand the Hewlett-Packard way. She set out to change the culture, and wasn’t received well at all. She could have had very different results if she had developed some cultural agility.

But she’s is just one famous example. There are many people out there like her who don’t understand why they can’t break through to the next level of management. Often, the reason they’re not advancing in their career is their inability to be culturally agile.