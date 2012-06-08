To Thine Own Brand Be True

In order for people to buy into your brand, you have to know who you are. You must convey to them that you truly understand the problem you are trying to solve and that you care about their experience. But, unfortunately, startups don’t always think about this from a consumer perspective. And for this reason, they often miss key opportunities for growth or fail.

An exercise in self-reflection can help any startup founder achieve better insights into their consumer’s point of view. At some point in your life, I am sure you have taken time to reflect: you’ve thought on what you want out of life, what your personal virtues and flaws are, what you have accomplished to date, and what you would like to contribute to the world. Such contemplation is crucial to your personal growth and development–and to that of your brand.

Small and large companies can lose sight of themselves because they are chasing something that isn’t core to who they are. So it is just as important for companies and brands to undertake the same exercise of reflection and understanding. It takes a small time investment, and very little money, to avoid three basic branding mistakes your company is probably already making.

1. Choose Your Company Name Wisely:

Companies and products evolve, so when choosing a name for your company or product (which may be different) think about the experience, not the action. Your name doesn’t have to be obvious either–one need not know exactly what your company does from its name. Did you know what Google did the first time you heard its name? The search company recast the spelling of a 101-digit number. Try not to pick a name that is too deep in English vernacular–you’ll end up spending more money on SEO than necessary.

Foursquare didn’t call itself “CheckInHere.” Its founder, Dennis Crowley, knew he wanted to create an experience. Heck, he knew this when he developed the precursor to Foursquare, Dodgeball, before the full experience was even possible! He named both after the experience he was trying to create (and a mild obsession with schoolyard games). But that is why it worked. It was true to the experience he was creating.