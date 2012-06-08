Google, Mark Cuban, And A Glimpse Into The Heart Of Patent Darkness

To understand the patent mess that is gripping Silicon Valley right now, you need to travel across the country to a dark-paneled federal courtroom in Norfolk, Virginia, just down the block from Bob’s Gun Shop. That’s where lawyers in the I/P Engine vs. AOL suit are taking their best shots in a case about a 14-year-old algorithm that is potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

As I reported in April, I/P Engine claims that Google, along with AOL, Gannett, IAC, and Target–all companies operating or doing business in Virginia, where the suit was filed–are profiting from intellectual property that belongs to I/P Engine. In the late ’90s, Andrew Lang and Donald Kosak developed and patented a method to filter and rank the most relevant search results. The patent was later acquired by Lycos, which sold it last year to I/P Engine, which is merging with Vringo (Got all that?). The suit claims that since Google used Lang and Kosak’s approach to grow its lucrative ad business, it should pay I/P Engine a royalty for several years of infringement and a licensing fee going forward. Given that advertising makes up the bulk of Google’s nearly $38 billion in annual revenue, even a 1 percent fee would be significant.

One major investor in the company bringing the suit is Mark Cuban. Despite being a critic of overzealous suits, Cuban decided to back this lawsuit as a hedge against

his other tech-focused investments. But Cuban’s not in the courtroom at Monday’s pre-trial hearing, where the lawyers from Dickstein Shapiro, a Washington D.C. firm that once won a $500 million infringement settlement, meet the team from Quinn Emanuel, a San Francisco firm that has thwarted previous patent suits against Google.

Together the two sides time-travel back to 1998, the year Google was born.

That’s when Lang and Kosak filed for one of the patents–it’s also the year Google is born. Back then, Lycos was the 7th most visited site on the Web and one of the most popular search engines, I/P Engine attorneys tell the court. Lycos acquired Lang and Kosak’s company that year, and inherited their patents in the process.

This is a Markman hearing, which is like a secret dual

between lawyers that the public never sees. Aside from members of the legal teams and a few Vringo executives, the only observers in the stiff-backed pews are investor and hedge fund representatives accompanied by technical advisors whispering the play-by-play. (Vringo’s stock, up more than 400% since January, has attracted considerable attention.) The honorable Raymond A. Jackson hears the two sides parse the terminology in the patents and the claims, which can

shape the course of the trial. The hearing may not be as overtly dramatic as an episode of Law & Order, but it’s captivating because of what’s at stake.