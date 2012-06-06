RebelMouse Is A Pinterest-Tumblr-WordPress Mashup For Organizing Your Social Stream

Ex-Huffington Post tech chief Paul Berry released a beta version of his new social publishing platform, RebelMouse, this morning–and it’s attracted a press conference full of reporters so far. RebelMouse sorts and displays your social streams in a neat front-page grid, and automatically updates as you add new entries to your Twitter or Facebook profile. You can already check out the beta feeds from a handful of reporters, including Peter Kafka from AllThingsD, Om Malik of GigaOm, Jay Yarrow from Business Insider, and our own Anjali Mullany .

RebelMouse looks similar to Pinterest at first glance, but might best be compared to a WordPress or Tumblr profile since the look can be easily customized. Page owners can curate their page with selections from Twitter and Facebook, tack on stories directly from websites with a “Stick It” tool (like Pinterest), or create a new blog post as one would do with a traditional blogging platform. Basic access to the site will be free, with a $3/month upgrade option for a personal domain, and a $3/week fee for corporate pages. Further along, Berry has said, he’ll add e-commerce features to RebelMouse, letting people buy things from the profile pages they view.

