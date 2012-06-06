RebelMouse Is A Pinterest-Tumblr-WordPress Mashup For Organizing Your Social Stream

Ex-Huffington Post tech chief Paul Berry released a beta version of his new social publishing platform, RebelMouse, this morning–and it’s attracted a press conference full of reporters so far. RebelMouse sorts and displays your social streams in a neat front-page grid, and automatically updates as you add new entries to your Twitter or Facebook profile. You can already check out the beta feeds from a handful of reporters, including Peter Kafka from AllThingsD, Om Malik of GigaOm, Jay Yarrow from Business Insider, and our own Anjali Mullany.
RebelMouse looks similar to Pinterest at first glance, but might best be compared to a WordPress or Tumblr profile since the look can be easily customized. Page owners can curate their page with selections from Twitter and Facebook, tack on stories directly from websites with a “Stick It” tool (like Pinterest), or create a new blog post as one would do with a traditional blogging platform. Basic access to the site will be free, with a $3/month upgrade option for a personal domain, and a $3/week fee for corporate pages. Further along, Berry has said, he’ll add e-commerce features to RebelMouse, letting people buy things from the profile pages they view.
