How To Win The Talent War

I once hired a developer who had more experience in his field than I did in mine. His resume touted roles at companies I one day hope to emulate, and his Rolodex read like a who’s who of tech startups. I was excited by the possibilities of having someone like this on our team, and I anticipated a long and rewarding career for him at our company.

No doubt he was talented–but the sad reality was that he had no genuine interest in building the company I envisioned. He stayed with us less than six months.

When hiring for roles like this at Betterment.com, the investing startup I founded two years ago, I soon learned the formula for a successful startup. It’s simple: create a product that people need, and hire ridiculously talented, highly motivated people to build it.

As I experienced then (and many times over), finding the ridiculously talented, highly motivated people is the more challenging side of this equation.

I don’t want to downplay the need for a great product–but a great product is rarely born on day one. Instead, it takes modifications, iterations, and adjustments based on user feedback. You need smart, thoughtful employees to imagine and implement these changes.

We break the pool of promising candidates into three buckets: