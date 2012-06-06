TV Streamers And Game Of Thrones Fans Rally Behind TakeMyMoneyHBO.com

Jake Caputo, website designer, developer, Chicago dweller, video streamer, wants HBO’s attention. On his new website, Caputo’s message is clear: “We pirate Game of Thrones, we use our friend’s HBOGO login to watch True Blood… Please HBO, offer a standalone HBOGO streaming service and Take My Money!” On TakeMyMoneyHBO.com you can type in the amount that you’d pay for a streaming-only HBO subscription (to legally watch shows like Game of Thrones as new episodes are released) and tweet it. Caputo’s message is a popular one–in three hours since it launched last night, the website already had 21,000 visits and the stream of tweets continues. Millions of TV watchers now prefer to stream their shows and cut their cable subscription, but cable companies like HBO and NBC offer streaming content only for subscribers who have paid for a regular cable subscription. HBO’s Game of Thrones, hugely popular but unstreamable, is on its way to top of the Most Pirated 2012 list–because GOT fans, loyal though they may be, don’t want to pay HBO’s stiff monthly subscription fees. It’s yet another indication that video streamers are happy to pay for the content they consume, if they’re given a choice about how they do so.