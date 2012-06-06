MOG, Ford Partner On Voice-Controlled App For Cars

On-demand music service MOG has partnered with Ford on a voice-controlled MOG app for several 2012 models. The app, which has a monthly subscription fee of $9.99, lets MOG-subscribed drivers use Ford’s existing SYNC AppLink voice control technology to monitor playlists created from the service’s 15-million song catalog. (For example, saying “top songs” would automatically queue up the current Billboard Top 50 list.) MOG has been partnering with automakers for a while, through maker-specific apps, such as the one BMW offers, and car audio businesses such as Harman’s Aha Radio, which integrates with Honda and Subaru vehicles. MOG has been the most aggressive pursuer of vehicle integration within the on-demand music services, including Spotify and Rdio. Rumors of a possible MOG acquisition by HTC’s Beats Electronics were quashed back in March, and MOG has since launched apps for Windows and the iPad.