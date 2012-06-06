Spigit’s Secrets For Leveraging The Wisdom Of Your Crowd

Paul Pluschkell, CEO and cofounder of Spigit, knows a thing or two about crowdsourcing. He launched the social collaboration platform in 2007, and has presided over the company’s 288% growth over the last three years. Spigit now serves over 6.5 million licensed users, and Pluschkell projects revenue to hover around $50 million in 2012. Now he believes he’s hit upon something as addictive as Pinterest with Spigit’s newest platform, Icon.

Even though 98% of business and government executives believe innovation will be critical to their success in the next five years, according to an HP report, Pluschkell says many still don’t have the resources or management structure in place to mine the rich ore of ideas that exists at the very edges of their workforce. But doing so could mean unearthing a million-dollar idea. For example, Amazon’s years-long search for a great customer loyalty program eventually resulted in Prime, an idea suggested from a software engineer.

“If you don’t talk to employees on the edge it’s death,” he tells Fast Company, especially if your competition is doing just that. Icon, the freemium application for business users to tap the wisdom of their company crowd, further breaks down traditional R&D by creating an innovation community in which every employee can contribute, even on their mobile devices.

“You can’t squeeze much more productivity out of the current workforce,” says Pluschkell, because many people already spend a lot of time outside the office still working, digging to find the information they need to do their jobs. “When the information has a way to find us, there will be this incredible calm.” Not to mention gaining back some five hours a day spent researching. But beyond enhancing a work/life balance, Pluschkell is convinced that the workforce of today really cares as much about contributing to a greater goal as they do about collecting a paycheck.

Pluschkell says now is the time for executives to leverage that need for information and the desire to contribute to align their employees behind strategic objectives through crowdsourcing. Here are his tips for motivating staff and surfacing great ideas.

Create A Safe Space