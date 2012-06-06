Tactus Creates Touchscreen Keys You Can Feel

Touchscreens are attention hogs–you’ve simply got to look at them each time you want to type a letter. So the folks at Tactus Technology came up with a tactile layer that lets real physical buttons morph out of a transparent touchscreen surface when needed, to disappear back into the screen when done.

The idea of a deformable touchscreen surface came to Craig Ciesla, CEO of Tactus, way back in 2007, when he found himself using his BlackBerry instead of the newly released iPhone because of its keyboard. That set him thinking as to whether it might be possible to somehow marry a physical tactile surface with a flat touchscreen. Could you have any type of keyboard or interface you wanted rise and fall out of a touchscreen on-demand, to get the best of both worlds?

“I realized that this question could be answered by using microfluidics,” Ciesla says. Their design calls for a thin transparent cover layer with some very special properties to be laid on top of a touchscreen display. Made of glass or plastic, the 1mm-thick slightly elastic layer has numerous micro-channels filled with a non-toxic fluid. Increasing fluid pressure with the aid of a small internal controller causes transparent physical buttons to grow out of the surface of the layer in less than a second. Once formed, you can feel the buttons, rest your fingers or type on them, just like a mechanical keyboard. “When you don’t want the buttons, you reduce the fluid pressure, draw the fluid out and the buttons recede back to their original flat state.” (No messy cleanup–the minimal amount of fluid is all contained within the device.) “You’re left with a surface where you don’t see anything,” Ciesla explains.

Currently every interface designer has to find some way to handle two very fundamental challenges in touchscreen technology: how to know where your fingers are on a completely flat surface (orientation) and when you’ve actually done something (confirmation). Almost all of the solutions out there employ haptics or auditory cues to let the user know when they’ve triggered an input, but nothing can really deal with positioning. This is where the layer really shines, according to its developers. “We are truly physical deformation, you know where you are, you can feel the edges and the positions of the keys,” says Nate Saal, VP Business Development at Tactus.