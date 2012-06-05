Mobile Advertisers Evade Apple’s Privacy Code To Track iOS Users

Despite Apple’s attempts to enforce privacy standards on their mobile devices, ad networks are finding new ways to track and target ads to smartphone users. The Wall Street Journal has learned that ad networks are using new ways to gain personal information about people’s iPhones via identifiers in the wireless tracking hardware, or through a system known as OpenUDID that uses that copy-paste function. Both ID tracking methods circumvent Apple’s privacy push last year, in which the company asked advertisers to stop using a (different) unique ID on iPhones to track customers.