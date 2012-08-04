How Trip Adler Found His Idea For Scribd After Hanging Up On 1-800-ASKTRIP

The official history for Scribd, a social publishing company, goes something like this: When Scribd’s baby-faced CEO Trip Adler was a student at Harvard, he wondered why there was no simple mechanism for publishing academic papers online. So in 2007 he started a website where anyone could upload documents and let others read, share and repost them. Today, with 100 million users and storing at least ten times as many words as Wikipedia, Scribd hosts millions upon millions of documents. More than 100 media companies use Scribd to embed source material into their articles and through its store more than 150 publishers publish ebooks through Scribd.