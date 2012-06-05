Google Acquires Quickoffice To Develop Native Office Productivity Apps

Google just announced it has acquired Quickoffice, a company that develops a suite of mobile office productivity tools for several platforms, including iOS and Android. The Quickforce team will be working to create native app versions of Google’s own suite of popular office tools, such as Google Docs, so users will be able to access and share files across multiple devices. Google recently gave Docs a facelift with a host of new fonts and templates and a Reseach tool. And now that Google Docs lives in Google Drive, native apps make sense as a next step. It’s also worth noting the announcement comes two weeks after the rumor mill began churning out news that Microsoft will release its own native Office apps for the iPad and Android devices this fall.