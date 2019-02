The Psychology Of Conflict, And 4 Ways To Work It Out

When the stakes are high and conflicting opinions meet uncertainty, trying to remain cool and logical can seem like a losing game. Understanding the cognitions, behaviors, and reactions that underpin conflict is vital to working as a team.

Hot and Cool Cognition

Research by cognitive psychologists Janet Metcalfe and Walter Mischel showed that we each have two distinct cognitive systems through which we process events. Trying to understand the mechanisms that allow people to delay gratification–a crucial ability for everything from goal achievement to weight control–Metcalfe and Mischel identified two types of human cognition, which they called “hot” and “cool.” The hot system, when engaged, triggers people to respond emotionally and quickly. In this case they are often said to speak or act in the heat of the moment. The cool system, in contrast, is deliberate and careful. When using our cool system, we can slow down and gather our thoughts. The cool system is the basis for self-regulation and self-control. Consequently, it is a necessary tool when (not if) conflict occurs.

Spontaneous Reactions

Teams break down when conflict heats up; rather than triggering new creative thinking, it works instead to slow progress. Often, individuals will go back and forth, repeating the same points over and over again. Conflicts typically heat up when three conditions are present: controversial or limited data that are subject to differing interpretations, high uncertainty, and high stakes. Conversations can get especially heated when people hold different values or belief systems, or have different interests and incentives. This can make aspects of the conflict hard to discuss productively, because people often hesitate to mention the personal gain they anticipate from one of the potential decision outcomes.

Management researchers who study conflict in teams have concluded that conflict is productive, as long as teams stay away from the personal and emotional aspects of conflict. Task conflict–a difference of opinion about the product design–is useful. Relationship conflict–personal friction or emotionality–is counterproductive and should be avoided. Task conflict improves the quality of decisions by engaging different points of view, while relationship conflict harms group dynamics and working relations.