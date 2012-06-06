The Psychology Of Conflict, And 4 Ways To Work It Out

When the stakes are high and conﬂicting opinions meet uncertainty, trying to remain cool and logical can seem like a losing game. Understanding the cognitions, behaviors, and reactions that underpin conﬂict is vital to working as a team.

Hot and Cool Cognition

Research by cognitive psychologists Janet Metcalfe and Walter Mischel showed that we each have two distinct cognitive systems through which we process events. Trying to understand the mechanisms that allow people to delay gratiﬁcation–a crucial ability for everything from goal achievement to weight control–Metcalfe and Mischel identiﬁed two types of human cognition, which they called “hot” and “cool.” The hot system, when engaged, triggers people to respond emotionally and quickly. In this case they are often said to speak or act in the heat of the moment. The cool system, in contrast, is deliberate and careful. When using our cool system, we can slow down and gather our thoughts. The cool system is the basis for self-regulation and self-control. Consequently, it is a necessary tool when (not if) conﬂict occurs.

Spontaneous Reactions

Teams break down when conﬂict heats up; rather than triggering new creative thinking, it works instead to slow progress. Often, individuals will go back and forth, repeating the same points over and over again. Conﬂicts typically heat up when three conditions are present: controversial or limited data that are subject to differing interpretations, high uncertainty, and high stakes. Conversations can get especially heated when people hold different values or belief systems, or have different interests and incentives. This can make aspects of the conﬂict hard to discuss productively, because people often hesitate to mention the personal gain they anticipate from one of the potential decision outcomes.

Management researchers who study conﬂict in teams have concluded that conﬂict is productive, as long as teams stay away from the personal and emotional aspects of conﬂict. Task conﬂict–a difference of opinion about the product design–is useful. Relationship conﬂict–personal friction or emotionality–is counterproductive and should be avoided. Task conﬂict improves the quality of decisions by engaging different points of view, while relationship conﬂict harms group dynamics and working relations.