Pinterest In Spanish Rolling Out This Week

Pinterest is goosing up its features this week with language change preferences–quick work for a company so young–and the first to roll out is Spanish. When the new feature kicks in, Pinterest users can change their language setting so everything they view is en español, Pinterest explains in a blog post. Pinterest is also working on translated Pinterest versions in German, Japanese, and Portuguese. But that’s not all–though it has a loyal addicted user base in the U.S. midwest, Pinterest seems keen on getting out into the world. In addition the first five languages which will be rolling out soon, in May, Pinterest put out a call for translators in more than 20 global languages. It’s clear the world is interested too–the lead backer in Pinterest’s last $100 million funding round was Japanese e-commerce site Rakuten.