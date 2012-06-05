Microsoft: Iran-Targeting Flame Virus Used A Windows Bug In Its Code

Reuters reports Microsoft says that the sophisticated Flame virus used a bug in Windows to help, well, flame the viral fires. The flaw is in code called “terminal services licensing,” which lets businesses use more advanced features of Windows and allowed hackers to design Flame to look as if it was authentic, certificate-bearing software from Microsoft. Microsoft has now released an official software tool to fix the loophole, which may prevent Flame from spreading further and halt attempts by other virus writers to exploit the same flaw. Iran has separately said it has developed its own code to prevent Flame from causing damage.