Got An Innovation Challenge? Nature’s Probably Got The Answer

Nature is the perfect inspiration for truly disruptive innovation. It is where we can find examples of both exquisitely simple, and complex, designs anywhere we turn. The banana doesn’t need packaging or protection; it has a clear system to show when it’s ready to eat. The regimentation and collaboration of the ant community and how they know how to work together is another example of nature’s perfection. When we think about where inspiration will come from to develop sustainable systems and solutions for our greatest issues there’s no better place to look than what’s just past the tip of our nose: nature.

We are living in one of the most turbulent and transitional times in history. There is a convergence of events happening on many fronts, and there are significant opportunities for change. We are seeing tremendous advances in all areas of science. We are realizing the implications of our poor stewardship of the earth’s natural resources. We are seeing the effects of deficit spending and the global economic downturn. We are beginning to understand the need for transformational change in how we live our lives. This all points to changing the way we think and exploring interdisciplinary thinking where people with deep expertise in different domains work together to solve significant challenges. But the big question is, how does this happen? How do business, government, and academia find proven models or muses that deliver new inspiration and stimulus that helps drive new solutions to significant challenges?

Bioinspiration, also known as biomimicry, is an interdisciplinary process in which biological principles are studied to help inspire and draw analogies that can be applied to human-centered innovation.

Looking to nature for innovation is not a new concept–Leonardo Da Vinci studied birds and bats to design his flying machines. However, the systematic application of adaptations to human design and engineering challenges is relatively new. With today’s advancements in fields such as nanotechnology, we can now study nature on an incredibly small scale. As Paul Saffo, the noted futurist, says, “Every 30 years or so, one science discipline plays a transformative role in creative technology that shapes or lives.” We are now entering the age of biology.

With many of our manmade systems broken or in need or reinvention (education, food, health, transportation, and government, to name a few), systems in nature have faced and overcome many of the same challenges these systems face today. The 30 million species that inhabit the earth represent a reservoir of inspiration for solving challenges that are environmentally sustainable. Every species has unique characteristics that enable their survival. Learning from analogous solutions in nature presents tremendous opportunities to address diverse industry challenges. As demand for natural resources continues to increase, so does the growing cost to companies, consumers, and the environment. To survive and thrive in the next century we must learn to design new products, systems, and processes that are more efficient and environmentally sustainable; nature offers us a rich source of inspiration for these designs.

By studying the dynamics of a functioning ecosystem, we can form analogies to address problems such as waste, inefficiency, and a lack of synergy between system components.