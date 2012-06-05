Business Lessons From Chinatown Buses

If you’re under 50 and live in a northeastern city, odds are you’re familiar with Chinatown buses. The low-cost coaches created an alternative mass transit infrastructure for the Northeast Corridor, albeit one with sometimes dodgy safety and legal issues. However, the era of the Chinatown buses came to an end on Thursday, May 29, when federal authorities shuttered 26 of the bus firms. Bus companies with names like Apex, New Century, and I-95 Coach were forcibly closed; their passing is an example of an ingenious business model failing to adapt to a changing market.

Walking through the side streets around the Manhattan Bridge and New York’s Chinatown on Monday, a few stray buses and minivans accepted passengers here and there. Most of the old bus traffic and snaking sidewalk lines, however, were gone. The first Chinatown buses popped up around the turn of the millennium, and offered cut-rate transportation between New York, Philadelphia, and Boston primarily aimed at the Chinese immigrant community. In those early years, fares of $5 one-way between New York and Philadelphia were not unheard of; even in 2012, one-way fares between Boston and New York averaged $15. By 2012, buses served most major cities along the Northeast Corridor and a host of other destinations such as Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Charleston (WV), Burlington (VT), Buffalo, and even Orlando.

As with most things in this world, however, customers got what they paid for. Mechanical breakdowns, outdated equipment, and issues with lack of permits and unlicensed drivers repeatedly popped up. Chinatown buses were involved in several high-profile crashes, such as a NYC-PHI crash that killed two people and a casino shuttle crash with 15 fatalities. The driver in the casino crash had two serious license violations; the bus line behind the Philadelphia crash, Super Luxury Tours, employed 16 drivers who were involved in four accidents in two years–with drivers unable to understand basic English commands in some cases. MegaBus, a non-Chinatown line serving similar routes, had a doubledecker bus crash into an overpass, killing four, due to a driver using a personal GPS for cars instead of a GPS designed for doubledecker buses.

Hairy rides were part of the Chinatown bus experience. Although originally intended for the Chinese immigrant community (the bus lines’ origins were tangled up with shuttles for Chinese restaurant workers migrating between jobs in different cities), the buses were quickly discovered by non-Chinese backpackers, college students, hipsters, and bargain hunters. Instead of being picked up at bus station, buses conducted impromptu, rushed curbside pickup. Rides were low-cost, made for good stories afterwards–this reporter personally witnessed a live chicken get loose in the cabin of a New Century Bus after his cage swung open–and generally got one where they were attempting to go. The fact that many Chinatown bus operators were tied up in violent organized crime and drug traffickers used the routes to transport heroin fell by the wayside or added to the mystique.

Ticketing for Chinatown buses was largely first-come first-serve, with tickets sold on the internet as a side business. Information about where to pick up buses or which lines to take spread mostly by word of mouth. Due to low ticket prices, most buses at peak hours routinely filled up to capacity. Bus drivers and ticket sellers often spoke extremely limited English and there was a strong novelty factor for the mass media; the author of this article was interviewed by the Associated Press about Chinatown buses while in college 10 years ago.