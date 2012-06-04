Google To Acquire Instant Messaging Service Meebo

Google will acquire Meebo, the social services company announced in a blog post today. Meebo, a Mountain View veteran that’s been around since 2005, first began as a messaging program that allowed users on different instant messaging clients to send each other cross-platform chats. It later expanded to offer a social toolbar service for brands to deeper engage with consumers, as well as an interests-based social networking service for users. Google hasn’t yet disclosed what its plans for Meebo are, but the company’s offerings to date indicate a Google+ integration could make a lot of sense. Terms of the deal were undisclosed, but AllThingsD reported back in May it would be close to $100 million.