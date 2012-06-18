advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

An iPhone Dock From Motrr That Lets You Video Chat With Ease

An iPhone Dock From Motrr That Lets You Video Chat With Ease
By Margaret Rhodes1 minute Read

Josh Guyot was on a business trip 9,000 miles from home, using FaceTime to talk to his 2-year-old son on his wife’s iPhone. It’s a casual miracle of technology–but one that’s too easily squashed: “He’d put the phone down and I’d be left looking at the ceiling,” says Guyot, one-half of design team Motrr. And so was born the Galileo, an iOS-controlled iPhone dock that Guyot created with partner JoeBen Bevirt. Once a phone is plugged in, a remote user can manually tilt or pan with it, or even set it to automatically track a moving object. That can help streamline everything from long-distance video chats to complicated time-lapse photography projects. “We have these incredible computers in our pockets,” Guyot says, “and we should use them to their potential.” Which sometimes requires a mount. ($130, motrr.com)

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life