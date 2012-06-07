Does Your Phone Know How Happy You Are? The Emotion-Recognition Industry Comes Giddily Of Age

Who among us has never growled like a cave person at their laptop? Or giggled uncontrollably into a smartphone? Exactly. So there are good reasons why the emotion-recognition industry is quickly gearing up–and leading to innovations with all sorts of interesting implications.

Nuance, which makes PC voice recognition systems and the tech that powers Apple’s famous Siri digital PA, has revealed its next tech is voice recognition in cars and for TVs. But the firm also wants to add more than voice recognition in an attempt to build a real-life KITT–it wants to add emotion detection so its system can tell how you’re feeling while you gab away. Combined with other advances, this could turn the ways we interact with our devices into powerful paths to find new services and information.

Nuance’s chief of marketing Peter Mahoney spoke to the Boston Globe last week about the future of the company’s tech, and noted that in a driving environment emotion detection could be a vital tool. For example, if your car thinks you sound stressed, it may SMS your office to say you’re late or even automatically suggest another route that avoids traffic. (Or how about a voice-controlled Ford system that starts playing you, say, Enya to calm the nerves.) Soon enough, you may deviate from your existing “shortest route” algorithms, while being whisked to parts of the city you never otherwise visit. Along the way, you might discover a more pleasant route to the office, or a new place to buy coffee.

But Nuance says it has far bigger plans to make your emotional input valuable: It’s looking into ways to monetize its voice systems, including your emotional input, to directly recommend services and venues to you. This could come from Nuance itself, or from a partner like Apple–which we know has some innovative plans already brewing for smarter advertising. The implications of this are considerable: What if when you ask Siri for information about a movie, she works out that you’re sad and recommends a comedy film that you otherwise wouldn’t have seen, paired with an ad campaign?