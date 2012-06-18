Can Gawker’s New Commenting System Improve Quality Without Creating Chaos?

Nick Denton was taking on all comers. Late on a Thursday morning in April, the 45-year-old head of Gawker Media debated a group of media types, techies, and assorted droppers-in about value on the Internet. The discussion was tense, but reasoned and mostly respectful. One by one, Denton’s guests–among them, former Gawker Media employees–fired questions at him, often in successive bursts, as he patiently answered all the inquiries worth answering. The focus and weight of the talk would lead one to think it were being conducted in a Gawker conference room. Instead, it was taking place in an arena not known for focused, substantive discussions: a thread in a comments section on gawker.com. This one was being held below an April 26 post entitled “Why Anonymity Matters,” and was facilitated by Kinja, the new proprietary commenting platform Denton and his team launched earlier in the month.

Over the past few years, the historically lawless comments frontier has been experiencing a sea change. Everyone from startups like Disqus (which has had its platform integrated into more than 1.4 million sites) to Facebook Comments (used by 400,000 sites) is attempting to reboot online conversations. (Even Google is rumored to be working on a commenting system; safe money is on Google+ being involved.) But as Denton evinces, the grandest ambition belongs to Gawker, whose platform could inject added editorial potency to comments and even supercharge the business generated by them.

Photo Illustration by Elise

With online advertising set to reach an estimated $40 billion in 2012, comments have obvious value: The swirl of perspectives can lead to discussions that build a community and, subsequently, loyalty. That’s attractive to companies that want to reach those readers. “There’s no clearer data for me to show advertisers,” Andrew Gorenstein, Gawker Media’s chief advertising officer, says of the 30,000 comments the company’s sites receive per day. “Not only are people reading, they are engaged. You can’t force that.” That’s why, despite the racism, sexism, jingoism, homophobia, religious intolerance, and bad jokes endemic to comments sections, publishers still provide the forums.

What Disqus and Facebook Comments angled to do when they debuted in October 2007 and March 2011, respectively, was curtail unsavory discourse with a blend of incentivization and good ol’ shaming. Facebook Comments offers sites a Wall-like forum that requires visitors to use their real names if they log in with a Facebook account. The thinking was that transparency would tamp down bad behavior; that hypothesis is still unproven.

Disqus allows users to create aliases but calculates a reputation score based on commenting history. “Allowing anonymity or pseudonymity doesn’t mean you can’t be held accountable,” says Ro Gupta, Disqus’s VP of business development. The platform, which is free for basic users (clients who pay get enhanced analytics and support), assesses contributors by evaluating each comment an individual has posted across all Disqus-enabled sites, as well as the likes and flags those comments earned. An admin can see the rank, recent comments, and history of each commenter, which can help with moderation.

As indicated by the nearly 2 million sites using either Facebook Comments or Disqus, many publishers think shining a spotlight on commenters will keep them in line. Denton, however, sees value in anonymity. He designed Kinja to help some people stay in the shadows.

“The most interesting things on the web tend to come from people who are disguising their identities,” he says. Denton believes articles should be catalysts for discussions involving not just readers but also the writer, subjects, and sources. In his mind, the real story is the aggregate of these voices. Of course, the people with the most interesting things to say aren’t always in a position to do so. To protect these sources, comments can be posted using anonymous, untraceable “burner” handles.