The Recommender: Susan Cain, Cindy Au And More On What They’re Loving This Month

Cindy Au

Director of Community, Kickstarter The Legend of Korra: “This is a follow-up to the incredible Last Airbender animated series, featuring a kick-ass female lead, a giant polar-bear dog, and excellent storytelling.” SpellTower: “I tend to get addicted to strategic word games, and this is no exception.” Matt Webb

CEO, Berg

The London Review of Books: “I’ve developed a deep enjoyment for the personal, noninterrupted space that magazines create and the long-form journalism to be found in them.” Newspaperclub.com: “This site hacks mass printing to let people simply create and print short runs of their own newspapers. There are some gorgeous examples.” Susan Cain

Author, Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking The Song of Achilles: “This brilliant debut novel, by Madeline Miller, retells in gorgeous language the events leading up to The Iliad. It explores the tension between gentle passivity and bloody honor. A page-turner set in ancient Greece–what could be better?”

Brenebrown.com: “Brown is a renowned researcher on love and vulnerability. She did a great post on the need to rest now instead of waiting until ‘everything is done.’ Because everything is never done.” David Droga

Founder, Droga5 Arguably: Essays by Christopher Hitchens: “Hitchens was just so provocative and brave.” Thunderclap: “This new app is smart and simple. A huge idea.”

Anthony Wood

CEO, Roku The Mad Scientists’ Club: “This young-adult book by Bertrand R. Brinley is from the ’60s, but maker and hacker enthusiasts of today will love it.” Poirot: “I can’t stop watching this on Netflix. I love the 1930s atmosphere and witty humor–but it’s a bit hard to follow after a few drinks.”

Rachel Botsman

Author, What’s Mine Is Yours: The Rise of Collaborative Consumption Visual.ly: “This is one of the best tools to create, share, and get feedback on data visualizations. I think they could become the Instagram for sharing data.” Reputation aggregators: “Startups such as Connect.me, Legit, and Peertrust are trying to aggregate reputation data across marketplaces. Reputation is going to become a currency more powerful than credit history.”

Sunni Brown

Founder, The Doodle Revolution The Willpower Instinct: “This book by Kelly McGonigal points out that nobody has willpower but everybody wants it. She offers intellectual balm to the willpower-deficient–in other words, all of us.” TED-Ed: “I’m excited about this new initiative from TED. Any organization working to educate people en masse deserves a colossal round of applause.” Doug Scott

President, Ogilvy Entertainment

Buckminster Fuller’s World Game: “The time is now for us to realize his dream of ‘making the world work for 100% of humanity, in the shortest possible time, through spontaneous cooperation, without ecological offense or the disadvantage of anyone.’ ” Flickr User matlocktest (Webb)