The Recommender: Susan Cain, Cindy Au And More On What They’re Loving This Month

Cindy Au
Director of Community, Kickstarter
The Legend of Korra: “This is a follow-up to the incredible Last Airbender animated series, featuring a kick-ass female lead, a giant polar-bear dog, and excellent storytelling.”
SpellTower: “I tend to get addicted to strategic word games, and this is no exception.”
Matt Webb
CEO, Berg
The London Review of Books: “I’ve developed a deep enjoyment for the personal, noninterrupted space that magazines create and the long-form journalism to be found in them.”
Newspaperclub.com: “This site hacks mass printing to let people simply create and print short runs of their own newspapers. There are some gorgeous examples.”
Susan Cain
Author, Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking
The Song of Achilles: “This brilliant debut novel, by Madeline Miller, retells in gorgeous language the events leading up to The Iliad. It explores the tension between gentle passivity and bloody honor. A page-turner set in ancient Greece–what could be better?”
Brenebrown.com: “Brown is a renowned researcher on love and vulnerability. She did a great post on the need to rest now instead of waiting until ‘everything is done.’ Because everything is never done.”
David Droga
Founder, Droga5
Arguably: Essays by Christopher Hitchens: “Hitchens was just so provocative and brave.”
Thunderclap: “This new app is smart and simple. A huge idea.”
Anthony Wood
CEO, Roku
The Mad Scientists’ Club: “This young-adult book by Bertrand R. Brinley is from the ’60s, but maker and hacker enthusiasts of today will love it.”
Poirot: “I can’t stop watching this on Netflix. I love the 1930s atmosphere and witty humor–but it’s a bit hard to follow after a few drinks.”
Rachel Botsman
Author, What’s Mine Is Yours: The Rise of Collaborative Consumption
Visual.ly: “This is one of the best tools to create, share, and get feedback on data visualizations. I think they could become the Instagram for sharing data.”
Reputation aggregators: “Startups such as Connect.me, Legit, and Peertrust are trying to aggregate reputation data across marketplaces. Reputation is going to become a currency more powerful than credit history.”
Sunni Brown
Founder, The Doodle Revolution
The Willpower Instinct: “This book by Kelly McGonigal points out that nobody has willpower but everybody wants it. She offers intellectual balm to the willpower-deficient–in other words, all of us.”
TED-Ed: “I’m excited about this new initiative from TED. Any organization working to educate people en masse deserves a colossal round of applause.”
Doug Scott
President, Ogilvy Entertainment
Buckminster Fuller’s World Game: “The time is now for us to realize his dream of ‘making the world work for 100% of humanity, in the shortest possible time, through spontaneous cooperation, without ecological offense or the disadvantage of anyone.’ ”