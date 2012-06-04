Facebook Tests Access For Pre-Teens

Facebook is testing features which could allow kids under 13 to access Facebook under parental supervision. The Wall Street Journal reports that among the features in the works are those that would allow kids to create an account that was linked to, and managed by their parents’ accounts. Facebook may even charge parents for the additional features. Though Facebook has a strict age restriction on the users that sign up to use it, kids under 13 circumvent the barriers in place and slink in. Rather than try to stem the pre-teen ingress (a tricky problem because many parents don’t know about the age restriction and a high percentage of those who do help kids set up accounts anyway), and though it brings up numerous privacy concerns, a more effective method to keep the social network safe for kids would be to let them in supervised, Facebook sources told the Wall Street Journal.