SwaggSec Hacks China Telecom And Warner Bros.

A group that calls itself SwaggSec (“Hacking Today for an Entertaining Tomorrow”) has owned up to breaking into China Telecom and, in an apparently unrelated move, Warner Bros. as well, CNET reports. Post-hack, on Twitter, SwaggSec goaded Warners Bros. to fix the gaps in their security infrastructure. SwaggSec’s last high-profile coup was in early February this year, when the group hacked Foxconn’s servers and extracted and published usernames and passwords of employees.