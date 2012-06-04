How An Airbnb “Super Host” Plans To Reinvent The Online Clothing Market

Chelsey Bingham is the cofounder and CEO of the New York-based Wiseling, an online marketplace for high-quality pre-owned clothing. More niche than eBay yet more targeted than Etsy, the idea behind Wiseling is to unlock the value in closets around the country filled with fine fashion that are just gathering dust. The first sellers will be admitted to the site today, with a private beta launch planned for later this week.

FAST COMPANY: What is Wiseling?

CHELSEY BINGHAM: Wiseling is a marketplace for vintage and pre-owned fashion. It provides a platform for people to turn their closet into an online shop, so they can add value to their clothing purchases by focusing on quality and choice rather than quantity. We’re hoping that when people can sell the clothes they already have, then when they’re initially purchasing clothing, they can buy pieces that are more valuable and higher quality, because they’ll possibly be getting a return on that clothing–they won’t just be throwing it away one day.

How’d you get the idea for Wiseling?

What inspired Wiseling was realizing that many people are buying clothing for specific occasions, and then throwing them out really quickly. It sucks to pay $2,000 for something you’ll only wear once, but people are still doing it. Some people are using eBay and Etsy and even Craigslist to sell clothing, but because those are such large marketplaces, they’re oversaturated. When you list an item, it gets lost in a sea of other items. Wiseling is more of a niche marketplace. We have really targeted filters, so people can search for specific styles or details.

Are you that person who’s always raiding her friends’ closets?