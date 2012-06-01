advertisement
Andy Warhol’s Iconic Prints Are Worth Millions, But At Least You Can Still Afford A Can Of Campbell’s

By Philip Butta1 minute Read

It’s been 50 years since Andy Warhol debuted his 32 prints of Campbell’s soup cans at a Los Angeles gallery, selling them for what today seems like pennies. As his works have since skyrocketed in value (and likely out of your price range), take comfort in knowing you can still afford the products they feature.

Campbell’s Soup Can (Tomato), 1962

1962

Warhol print:
$100
Can of Campbell’s soup:
$.20

TODAY

Warhol print
$9 million
Can of Campbell’s soup:
$.99

Coca-Cola [4] Large Coca-Cola, 1962

1962

Warhol print:
$4000
Bottle of Coca-Cola:
$.10

TODAY

Warhol print:
$35 million
Bottle of Coca-Cola
$.80

Brillo soap pads boxes, 1964

1964

Warhol box:
$300

Box of Brillo Pads
$.20

TODAY

Warhol box:
$812,000
Box of Brillo Pads
$3

Emmanuel Dunand/Afp/Getty Images (Campbell’s); Carl Court/Afp/Getty Images (Coca-Cola); Dave Benett/Getty Images (Brillo); Alamy (Frames)

