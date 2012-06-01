Andy Warhol’s Iconic Prints Are Worth Millions, But At Least You Can Still Afford A Can Of Campbell’s

It’s been 50 years since Andy Warhol debuted his 32 prints of Campbell’s soup cans at a Los Angeles gallery, selling them for what today seems like pennies. As his works have since skyrocketed in value (and likely out of your price range), take comfort in knowing you can still afford the products they feature.
Campbell’s Soup Can (Tomato), 1962
1962
Warhol print:
$100
Can of Campbell’s soup:
$.20
TODAY
Warhol print
$9 million
Can of Campbell’s soup:
$.99
Coca-Cola [4] Large Coca-Cola, 1962
1962
Warhol print:
$4000
Bottle of Coca-Cola:
$.10
TODAY
Warhol print:
$35 million
Bottle of Coca-Cola
$.80
Brillo soap pads boxes, 1964
1964
Warhol box:
$300
Box of Brillo Pads
$.20
TODAY
Warhol box:
$812,000
Box of Brillo Pads
$3