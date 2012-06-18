Starwood’s New Chinese Hotel Is Half-Sheraton, Half-Westin, And Twice The Appeal

Starwood Hotels opens a dual-branded resort in Changbaishan, China, in August. Half Sheraton, half Westin, it offers distinct experiences to leverage brands and create return guests. Here’s what each half is selling.

Sheraton

Familiarity: Sheraton was the first international brand to open in Beijing in 1985 and thus already has a strong foothold in the fast-growing Chinese market.

Social spaces: The Sheraton caters to travel groups and is considered a social brand. The lobby was designed to encourage mingling, and food and beverage options are served throughout the day.

A family getaway: All of the guest rooms at the Sheraton feature generously sized lounge areas to foster quality time among families.

Westin

Newness: Its presence is intended to entice Sheraton visitors to return as Westin guests. “It’s the best way to raise awareness for the brand,” says global brand leader Brian Povinelli.