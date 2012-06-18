4 Ways The New Wikidata Will Improve Wikipedia

The Wikimedia Foundation completes its first phase of development for Wikidata in August. The database will help streamline Wikipedia content by focusing on facts and figures, cutting out subjectivity, and increasing transparency. Here’s what you’ll see.

1 FIGURES

Computers understand Wikidata’s data-based entry system, meaning they can easily maintain numerical lists and charts that Wikipedia users previously had to create manually.

2 LANGUAGE

Wikipedia serves 280 languages, but entries are individually input, leading to

inconsistencies. Entries on Wikidata will be instantly translated to all supported languages.

3 NEW FACT

Each time a new fact is entered in Wikidata, it will automatically be transferred to and listed on corresponding Wikipedia pages.

4 SOURCES

For figures that can vary depending on source, such as population, contributors list resources for each individual entry, creating a level of transparency that is lacking on Wikipedia.