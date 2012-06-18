Is Your Manager A Creativity Killer?

Probably. A recent study shows that 64% of bosses say they inspire creativity; just 41% of their employees agree. In an informal poll, we asked anonymous worker bees to weigh in.

“My boss has a mug with a quote from Henri Matisse on it: ‘Creativity takes courage.’ I love when he brings it to meetings and spends the whole time shouting and browbeating us. He’s not being ironic; he’s being an ass.”

–Financial Analyst

“We start every brainstorm with our manager giving this little pep talk that we should go big and bold and not hold back. Then he shoots everything down. There’s no back and forth, just throwing balloons against a brick wall–thwap, thwap, thwap. I leave feeling like a little piece of me has died.”

–Graphic Designer

“My firm started this online ‘suggestion box’ where we’re supposed to feel comfortable posting anonymous questions or ideas. But my boss would read the ‘stupidest’ ones to her friend over the phone, and most people could overhear her cackling. Ideas dried up pretty quick after a few rounds of that.”

–PR Representative