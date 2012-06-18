Could You Build A House Using Only Local Materials? Architects Weigh In

Sticking to a 100-mile diet is hard enough, but what happens when you apply the locavore ideal to construction? The Architecture Foundation of British Columbia recently launched an international competition to design a 1,200-square-foot home in Vancouver using materials sourced from within 100 miles of the site. We asked three American architects how the same limitation would shape a home built in their backyards.

Portland, Maine

“Boat building and textiles are two industries we have here. I’d take the top half of a lobster boat and use it as a roof and use tensile fabrics to cover the rest of the house. You’d come up short for insulation within 100 miles, but the old-fashioned way was to stuff the walls with seaweed, used sails, or even old shoes or corncobs.”

-Christopher Campbell, Christopher Campbell Architecture

Boulder, Colorado

“When I lived in Santa Fe, making a local home meant digging a hole in the ground and pouring adobe into forms of pinon pine and going fishing while the homes cured. In Boulder, we have different options. Beetle-kill pine has beautiful blue streaking that would give exteriors a striking look. We also have local manufacturers of a new solar material that you can bend and twist to follow a curving roofline.”

-George Watt, George Watt Architecture