Investment Hunting With Greylock Partner, Instagram Backer John Lilly

Every VC likely has his or her rule of thumb about what startups to invest in, but for John Lilly, the former Mozilla CEO who joined Greylock in 2010,

there’s one guiding principle to abide by. “Lately I obsess about whether a product can be one of the 20 icons on my iPhone homescreen,” he says. “That’s my

essential question right now.”

Lilly, who has invested in a string of hit startups including Instagram, Tumblr, and Dropbox, calls this his “first filter” when hunting for new investments.

It serves a good lesson for every upcoming entrepreneur looking to raise funds–you’re not only competing with other new startups for investor attention, you’re competing with startups that have embedded themselves in VCs’ day-to-day routines. “My rule of thumb is that it has to replace an existing app–so it has to be

subsume that functionality–or it has to be so useful that it deserves a new slot,” Lilly says. “The bar is pretty high.”