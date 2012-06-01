Top 10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week

This week Robyn Benincasa analyzed different leadership styles and offered advice on the best times to use them. We also called for the execution of certain UIs (we’re looking at you, Apple). And Austin Carr reported on the inside story of Google X’s Project Glass.
1. 6 Leadership Styles, And When You Should Use Them
Fast Company
Robyn Benincasa enumerates on different leadership styles and when to use each for maximum yield.
2. Steve Jobs Almost Named The iMac The MacMan, Until This Guy Stopped Him
Co.Design
The MacMan? A closer reality than you might have thought…
3. Can We Please Move Past Apple’s Silly, Faux-Real UIs?
Co.Design
Tom Hobbs leads the push to drop these gimmicky UIs from our digital domain.
4. Inside Google X’s Project Glass, Part I
Fast Company
Austin Carr leads you on a deeper dive into the mind of Google Glasses creator, Steve Lee.
5. Yes, This Exists: A Spoof Of Portlandia Set In Geezerville, Florida
Fast Company
Is Sarasota, Florida changing from Geezerville to Geekville?
6. Death To The Pixels
Fast Company
The sagacious Kit Eaton predicts the death of the pixel (or at least the visible one).
7. 4 UI Lessons For Instagram, From Facebook’s New Instagram Clone
Co.Design
Mark Wilson compares the Facebook Instagram clone to the real McCoy.
8. 3 Secret Weapons For Better Communication, From Professional Actors
Fast Company
David Lewis and G. Riley Mills (both actors) help you come at communication from a different angle.
9. The Rise Of The Micro-Entrepreneurship Economy
Co.Exist
Jamie Wong takes you on a tour of the new micro-entrepreneurship landscape.
10. Scenes From DC’s New “Before Watchmen” Campaign
Co.Create
Susan Karlin gives you a glimpse of Watchmen’s controversial prequel material. Cue Rorschach’s “None of you seem to understand, I’m not locked in here with you! You’re locked in here with me!”
