Nook De-Kindles Classic Books

Some classic public domain books for the Nook appear to be stripped of any mention of the word “Kindle,” no matter what the context, resulting in some odd reading.

One blogger recently discovered that his downloaded 99-cent Nook version of War and Peace, ported by Superior Formatting Publishing from the Project Gutenberg version, changed all mentions of the word “Kindle” to “Nook.” Tragicomic results ensued, such as the sentence “It was as if a light had been Nookd in a carved and painted lantern.” Further investigation by Jonathan Zittrain’s Future of the Internet site discovered that Superior Formatting had performed a global find-and-replace on the popular book. It is unknown how many other public domain works for the Nook have been stripped of any mention of “Kindle.”

[Thumbnail: Wikimedia]