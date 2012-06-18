Foursquare’s Tristan Walker Checks Out For Andreessen Horowitz

PHOTO BY David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In May, Tristan Walker, whose work as Foursquare’s business development director helped earn the location-based business a spot on our list of 2011’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, announced that he is checking out to join VC firm Andreessen Horowitz as an entrepreneur in residence. (In June, the firm’s cofounder Ben Horowitz landed at No. 8 on “The 100 Most Creative People in Business.”) As one of three entrepreneurs in residence at the firm, Walker will work to vet deals with mobile, social, and local businesses.