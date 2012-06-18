Readers’ Feedback: May 2012

We so often see people point out the most irrelevant facts about Steve Jobs, but in the end, it comes down to results, as stated in “The Lost Tapes of Steve Jobs.” Sure, Jobs may not have been an engineer or a scientist. Instead, he was a businessman with vision, taste, and will, focused on technology. He was and is the stitching holding together Apple’s fabric–fabric that is some of the finest on the planet. Aco Strkalj St. Louis

Fast Company always brings it! Jobs was a genius and understood the necessity to keep the power in his hands–it had to be his way or the highway. Bringing others in the power matrix opens the door for a hater to slit your throat. How long will Apple churn on Steve’s vibe? We will see.

Floyd Young

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

This is a great article. I was disappointed that (among other things) Walter Isaacson’s book didn’t spend more time on the “wilderness years.” This really helps connect the dots.

Jason Cabassi

San Francisco

#STREAMOFTHOUGHT

Suffering from Steve Jobs exhaustion, but this article was still worth the read.

@bagosta

The Lost Steve Jobs Tapes–this was actually more interesting than reading the Isaacson biography

@akeakamai

Fascinating! Why feeling lost now might be just the ticket later . . . Steve Jobs lost tapes via Fast Company

@danesanders

Lost Conversations from Steve Jobs’s Best Years–for realz Jobs’s life is operatic material–libretto anyone?

@phonefare