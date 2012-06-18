Readers’ Feedback: May 2012

A Lasting Legacy
We so often see people point out the most irrelevant facts about Steve Jobs, but in the end, it comes down to results, as stated in “The Lost Tapes of Steve Jobs.” Sure, Jobs may not have been an engineer or a scientist. Instead, he was a businessman with vision, taste, and will, focused on technology. He was and is the stitching holding together Apple’s fabric–fabric that is some of the finest on the planet.
Aco Strkalj
St. Louis
Fast Company always brings it! Jobs was a genius and understood the necessity to keep the power in his hands–it had to be his way or the highway. Bringing others in the power matrix opens the door for a hater to slit your throat. How long will Apple churn on Steve’s vibe? We will see.
Floyd Young
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
This is a great article. I was disappointed that (among other things) Walter Isaacson’s book didn’t spend more time on the “wilderness years.” This really helps connect the dots.
Jason Cabassi
San Francisco
#STREAMOFTHOUGHT
Suffering from Steve Jobs exhaustion, but this article was still worth the read.
@bagosta
The Lost Steve Jobs Tapes–this was actually more interesting than reading the Isaacson biography
@akeakamai
Fascinating! Why feeling lost now might be just the ticket later . . . Steve Jobs lost tapes via Fast Company
@danesanders
Lost Conversations from Steve Jobs’s Best Years–for realz Jobs’s life is operatic material–libretto anyone?
@phonefare
One of the best deconstructions of Apple/Next/Pixar ever written. Pixar begat the string of Apple icon products.
@standevaughn
Googling For Investments
With respect to Google Ventures’ desire to attract Twitter followers, I’m certain it’s not just about a study around the number of tweets per day–it’s a dynamic and complex alchemy (“Google’s Creative Destruction”). You must have a relationship with followers, make them feel valuable, help them understand the value you’re offering, and achieve focus.
Raul Mihali
New York
A lot depends on how Google Ventures sources deals. There are a lot of big ideas that must be escaping Google’s radar. In addition, it also needs to showcase some of its wins.
Naru Narayanan
Chennai, India
Great @fastcompany story on Google Ventures & how it wants to revamp the VC market. #startups #business #google
@sairam_krishnan
Great read. Not sure this will fix the VC model though: Google’s Creative Destruction via @fastcompany
@jbgrowe
Creating Hope
Thank you for “The House of Second Chances” about Father Greg Boyle and Homeboy Industries. So often, our society celebrates innovation only in its technological form, but Father Boyle embodies the ultimate innovation–innovation of the spirit. By opening up his heart, risking vulnerability, and giving second chances, he is the model of a way of life we need to see more of, especially in a magazine like Fast Company. Like Father Boyle, I also believe that former KB Home CEO Bruce Karatz didn’t arrive at Homeboy by accident. Call it divine intervention or the power of being connected, but their collaboration brings the spirit and the bottom line together in a beautiful way. I hope to see more inspiring articles that expand our understanding of what it means to be fast and innovative.
Nancy Marmolejo
Anaheim, California
Picked up @fastcompany‘s May issue and read the whole thing. “House of Second Chances” about Fr. Boyle = outstanding.
@Dominicanjedi
I spoke in defense of Father Boyle a few months ago at a gang seminar in Utah. It seems the cops, generally speaking, do not like him for opting for love over suppression. I visited Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles last May and can say that the people there are doing what Jesus did: helping the poor and rejected.
Michael Witkowski
Clarkston, Michigan
HOW TO GIVE FEEDBACK
Send us an email at loop@fastcompany.com. Submission of a letter constitutes permission to publish it in any form or medium. Letters may be edited for reasons of space and clarity.
JOIN US ONLINE
Voice your opinion on FastCompany.com. Become a fan on Facebook at facebook.com/fastcompany. Follow us on Twitter @fastcompany.