Android APIs Safe In Google-Oracle Patent Fight

A California judge has ruled to cut Android out of the patent court battle between Google and Oracle. Oracle laid claim to Google’s blockbuster mobile OS with charges that Google had violated rights to Oracle’s Java APIs while creating Android. APIs, or application programming interfaces are bits of code that link different bits of software. Google’s response was that an open source language cannot be patented–an argument a San Francisco judge agreed with. In a ruling, Judge Alsup (who learned to code in Java) decreed that the 37 APIs in question were free to use, though his ruling does not extend to other APIs.