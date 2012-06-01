Tech Please! Austin-Born App Speeds Up Your Dining Experience

All around the country, Americans are dreaming big. Their boldest ideas are changing their communities–and having a ripple effect throughout the world.

Rick Orr got the idea for TabbedOut back in 2002 when he was stuck waiting for a check for almost an hour during a business lunch at a Mexican restaurant in Austin. Frustrated and late to an afternoon meeting, Orr vowed to do something about it. “I was walking out to the parking lot and knew there had to be a better way,” he says.

At the time, the mobile payment and apps landscape was still pretty barren. iPhones and Androids weren’t ubiquitous yet. So it took another seven years and (several developments in mobile tech), before Orr and his long-time colleague David Lemley were able to launch TabbedOut, a mobile platform that allows customers to make quick, secure, plastic-free payments at select bars and restaurants. “That’s when the adoption curve tipped we decided to leave our jobs and set our savings ablaze,” Orr says, with a Texas-sized chuckle. (Previously, Orr was part of the founding

team at WholeSecurity, a software firm that Symantec bought in 2005, and VP of product management to

Austin-based global card processing provider, MPOWER Labs / Rev

Worldwide.)

Austin’s plethora of independently owned restaurants were just as instrumental to TabbedOut’s success as the advancements in technology.

Orr and Lemley were in the right city. Austin’s plethora of independently owned restaurants were just as instrumental to TabbedOut’s beta tests as the advancements in technology. More than 100 downtown eateries (not counting food trucks) that serve everything from comfort food to haute cuisine enabled Orr and Lemley to conduct real-time experiments. “That’s the thing that separates Austin from Silicon Valley for me. We were going to serve small businesses and seven of 10 businesses here are independently owned,” he says.

In Austin’s spirit of trust (“No one is afraid you are going to steal their idea over a cup of coffee here,” Orr asserts) and loyal support of locally owned businesses, the two partners were given full access behind the bar at a variety of establishments. “They were accommodating our learning because we were building something for them,” says Orr.