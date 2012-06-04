How To Turn Your Customers Into Rock Stars Of Influence

Consider Catie, a potential rockstar for your firm.

She runs a small business, placing her in the small and medium business market, which presents significant opportunities for growth for your firm. Catie is not a particularly big revenue customer as far as your business model goes–she spends about $6,000 per year, and generates $2,400 in profit. But she’s a potential gold mine nonetheless. To begin with, she’s loyal, easy to service, not price sensitive, and, as a result, is solidly profitable–unlike many of your higher-revenue but short-term or difficult-to-work-with customers.

Much more significant, however, is her tremendous hidden wealth. She has a great story to tell about the value your firm provides to her business, typical of what you could be doing for many other businesses in this important market.

She participates in your online customer community and in other networks attractive to your business. She keeps a blog, has active LinkedIn and Facebook pages along with a Twitter account, and frequently blogs, tweets, or comments on developments in her industry as well as profession. A straightforward analysis of her social media presence shows that she’s an influencer with attractive ties to excellent prospects for your firm’s products and services–many of whom you and your salespeople would love to connect with.

Despite all this, your firm, like many firms, doesn’t engage with Catie to help market and sell your offerings. The truth is, you’re not even aware of her and many others like her. Despite saying quite plainly in surveys that she’d be highly likely to recommend you, that information never makes it from your customer intelligence group to the right sales and marketing people, so Catie is never asked to provide a reference to help further or close a deal. Neither has she provided any referrals to your firm–primarily because no one has asked her to do so.

As you would discover if only your sales and marketing people were building a relationship with her, she’s quite ambitious and eager to promote her own stature in her profession, and she wants to extend her growing network of peer and industry relationships. She’s interested in overcoming her stage fright and speaking at industry events. She’d be wide open to collaborating on case studies, videos, white papers, interviews with the media, and whatever else could help her grow her network and build her reputation. She would love to tell her peers and customers the great things your firm and she are doing together–because that makes her look good too–if someone would just ask her to do it.