SpaceX Dragon Makes Fiery Re-entry, Watery Landing

SpaceX‘s Dragon capsule successfully undocked and deorbitted this morning after a historic launch and hookup with the International Space Station. The capsule completed its mission today, re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere and splashing down in its general target area in the Pacific. (Elon Musk, SpaceX chief tweeted that the next version would “land with helicopter precison.”) The craft was located after splashdown and is being recovered off the Baja Coast of California.